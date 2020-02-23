Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Miuccia and Raf: Fashion’s New Power Couple

Miuccia and Raf: Fashion’s New Power Couple

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

MILAN — Fashion solo acts are yielding to co-creation.
In one of the biggest meetings of design muscle in history, Miuccia Prada has invited Raf Simons to become co-creative director of the Prada brand. The first codesigned collection is to be unveiled on the runway for spring 2021 during Milan Fashion Week in September.
While there is bound to be huge anticipation given Prada’s stature in the luxury world and Simons’ cult-like following with the streetwear crowd, this is no onetime drop. Asked about the length of the employment contract with Simons, who starts on April 2, Prada said, “In theory, it’s forever.”
Prada organized a press conference Sunday to reveal the partnership — which, as reported in WWD in late January, had been rumored for months — with the two designers seated on green velvet armchairs clutching microphones: he in a roomy sky-blue coat and gleaming white boots; she in a navy sweater, pants and a vintage diamond necklace.
Investors are likely to applaud the move, as equity analysts have been lamenting a dearth of newness at the Italian firm, which has been trailing its luxury rivals in recent years.
And while Prada brushed off a suggestion that she might be retiring soon, the money

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.