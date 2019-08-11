Model Georgia Fowler Lands in L.A. as Azzaro’s Wanted Girl

With 960,000 Instagram followers, 27-year-old model Georgia Fowler is on the verge of hitting the milestone million.

“Yes! Come on,” she said at 1 Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was promoting Azzaro’s Wanted Girl fragrance on Thursday night. She’s the face of the perfume and ambassador for the brand, which is reportedly in talks to be bought by L’Oréal from Groupe Clarins. “Follow me!”

Growing up between New Zealand and Australia, she started modeling locally at age 12. Then, at 16, she was signed to IMG Models and left home for New York City. She was able to easily adjust, she said, since much of her childhood was spent traveling with her family.

“My dad was working overseas, because he’s a professional golfer,” she shared. “So, he was on tour, and we were in a different city every week growing up.”

Today, she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces, walking the show –– now canceled –– for three years.

“It was disappointing,” she said of the fashion show’s cancelation. The model is also host of “Project Runway New Zealand.” “We had so much fun doing the show. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Victoria’s Secret has been under scrutiny this week after news broke that

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story