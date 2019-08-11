Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Model Georgia Fowler Lands in L.A. as Azzaro’s Wanted Girl

Model Georgia Fowler Lands in L.A. as Azzaro’s Wanted Girl

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

With 960,000 Instagram followers, 27-year-old model Georgia Fowler is on the verge of hitting the milestone million.
“Yes! Come on,” she said at 1 Hotel in Los Angeles, where she was promoting Azzaro’s Wanted Girl fragrance on Thursday night. She’s the face of the perfume and ambassador for the brand, which is reportedly in talks to be bought by L’Oréal from Groupe Clarins. “Follow me!”
Growing up between New Zealand and Australia, she started modeling locally at age 12. Then, at 16, she was signed to IMG Models and left home for New York City. She was able to easily adjust, she said, since much of her childhood was spent traveling with her family.
“My dad was working overseas, because he’s a professional golfer,” she shared. “So, he was on tour, and we were in a different city every week growing up.”
Today, she’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces, walking the show –– now canceled –– for three years.
“It was disappointing,” she said of the fashion show’s cancelation. The model is also host of “Project Runway New Zealand.” “We had so much fun doing the show. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Victoria’s Secret has been under scrutiny this week after news broke that

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.