Moncler, Rick Owens Collaboration Not What You Would Expect

BUS STOP: After the rumor mill had paired the name of Rick Owens and Moncler for months – speculation waved away by the fashion group – the designer and the fashion group confirmed on Tuesday a collaboration. This time, however, it is not in the same vein as the other Moncler Genius partnerships.

Owens himself admitted Moncler had approached him for a collaboration, but that he “took advantage of the moment to ask them to do something different.”

The project involved customizing a tour bus for Owens and his wife Hun for a road trip from Los Angeles Airport to American artist and sculptor Michael Heizer’s ranch in Nevada.

“Heizer had invited us to see his monumental land art piece City, 48 years in the making…and I hadn’t been to the West Coast since I moved to Europe 18 years ago,” said Owens. “I was kind of thinking of Joseph Beuys traveling to the U.S. from Germany in the Seventies, landing at JFK, being wrapped in felt and taken by ambulance to his N.Y. gallery to live with a wild coyote for 3 days in his installation ‘I Like America and America Likes Me,’ and then going straight back to Germany the same

