Moore From L.A.: At Paris Fashion Week, Air Kissing Is Out, Hand Sanitizer In

The LVMH Prize cocktail party is the latest cancellation at a Paris Fashion Week gripped with anxiety over coronavirus, where bottles of hand sanitizer, not perfume, were door gifts at the Paco Rabanne show held Thursday at the Conciergerie, the historic French Revolution-era site that’s certainly seen more head-spinning disasters.
The invisible menace hasn’t emptied the lunch crowd at L’Avenue, or cleared Caviar Kaspia (“We are fully booked every night with a huge waiting list,” reports chief executive officer Ramon Mac-Crohon.) And it didn’t keep Rachel Brosnahan, Demi Moore and Sigourney Weaver from the front row at Dior, Usher from Rick Owens or Carla Bruni and Tyga (what a pair) from coming to Off-White.
But it has created new rules of engagement, as the most social creatures on earth adjust to the “social distancing” being recommended by medical professionals to prevent the spread of the virus.
Air kissing is out, the arm squeeze is in, and every greeting (at fashion week, there are so, so many) is fraught with awkwardness as people gauge their coronavirus comfort level. “Wait, did you just come from Milan?” joked Anthony Vaccarello, kissing Vogue editor Mark Holgate on each cheek backstage after the Saint Laurent show. “No!” Holgate

