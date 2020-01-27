Moore From L.A.: Grammys 2020 — Dressing a Different Diva

Staples Center may be the house that Kobe Bryant built, but the Grammys went on as planned there Sunday night as Los Angeles mourned its hometown hero.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo said, opening the show with the soul-lifting version of “Cuz I Love You,” which everybody needed at the moment, complete with LED ballerinas.

But the heavy mood didn’t completely crush the Grammys’ trademark OTT red-carpet exhibitionism, with Ariana Grande sitting down in a puddle of dove-gray Giambattista Valli princess tulle, Lil Nas X strutting in pink Versace chaps and Tyler, the Creator coming dressed as a bellhop…just because. Even the smallest gestures were big, thanks to some mega manicures — Billie Eilish’s Gucci-greens, Rosalía’s crystal talons and Lizzo’s nail charms among them.

Billie Eilish

But this was a different Grammys exhibitionism than even five years ago. And viva la difference! Long gone were the nearly naked, sheer and side-boob looks of yore. This Grammys was about music’s new divas, from Eilish to Billy Porter, today’s vanguards of individual style challenging what a rock star looks like at a time when diversity is still not a reality, even within the Grammys organization itself (which may or may not have been the reason

