Moore From L.A.: In Milan, Designers Stuck in Hollywood Remake Mentality

The biggest news at Milan Fashion Week was Jennifer Lopez showing off her bod and Alessandro Michele showing restraint.

Lopez wore a jungle-print dress nearly identical to the one she wore to the 2000 Grammys, and Michele showed restraint — literally, in the all-white opening looks resembling straightjackets (yikes), and in the Tom Ford-era, sexy-minimalist clothes that followed, accessorized with such tools of seduction as riding crops, “Gucci Orgasmique”(destined to be a perfume?) logo wear, even a bed pillow strapped to the back.

At Versace, it was certainly inspiring to see a 50-year-old woman strutting her stuff, even one with every diet, fitness and surgical option at her fingertips (she took not one but two laps around the runway). But drawing inspiration from a two-decades-old moment — and print — for a whole collection, even one cloaked in the illusion of the new through a Google tie-in, spoke to a bottom-line mentality Versace and several other Milan brands seem to be caught up in: The remake.

A look from Gucci’s spring collection.

You can’t blame them; Hollywood is spoiled with remakes, with “The Lion King” earning nearly $1 billion this summer, Sylvester Stallone punching into theaters for the fifth time as Rambo this

