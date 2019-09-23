Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Moore From L.A.: In Milan, Designers Stuck in Hollywood Remake Mentality

Moore From L.A.: In Milan, Designers Stuck in Hollywood Remake Mentality

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

The biggest news at Milan Fashion Week was Jennifer Lopez showing off her bod and Alessandro Michele showing restraint.
Lopez wore a jungle-print dress nearly identical to the one she wore to the 2000 Grammys, and Michele showed restraint — literally, in the all-white opening looks resembling straightjackets (yikes), and in the Tom Ford-era, sexy-minimalist clothes that followed, accessorized with such tools of seduction as riding crops, “Gucci Orgasmique”(destined to be a perfume?) logo wear, even a bed pillow strapped to the back.
At Versace, it was certainly inspiring to see a 50-year-old woman strutting her stuff, even one with every diet, fitness and surgical option at her fingertips (she took not one but two laps around the runway). But drawing inspiration from a two-decades-old moment — and print — for a whole collection, even one cloaked in the illusion of the new through a Google tie-in, spoke to a bottom-line mentality Versace and several other Milan brands seem to be caught up in: The remake.

A look from Gucci’s spring collection. 
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

You can’t blame them; Hollywood is spoiled with remakes, with “The Lion King” earning nearly $1 billion this summer, Sylvester Stallone punching into theaters for the fifth time as Rambo this

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.