Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Moore From L.A.: In Paris, Everyday Grandeur Reigns and Green Is the New Black

Moore From L.A.: In Paris, Everyday Grandeur Reigns and Green Is the New Black

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 16 mins ago

It wasn’t the Chanel runway crasher, the Rick Owens bubble makers or Mr. Funkadelic himself, George Clinton, at Sacai that stuck with me most this week (though all were awesome). It was a quaint scene on the balcony of an apartment building across from the Valentino show, where a couple had set out a white tablecloth and wine to watch the runway feast.
They just wanted to catch a glimpse of the grandeur (some of their balcony neighbors even had binoculars in hand). And grandeur is the word that comes to mind for the season; Paris wouldn’t be Paris without it. And neither would fashion, no matter how comfortable are jeans, leggings and sneakers.
It could be nostalgia for a going, going…and bygone era — pre-impeachment, pre-yellow vests and pre-revolution. But it seems more like a calculation by designers that they had to go big, even with ready-to-wear, or go home. Which could also explain the crazy number of looks in some runway collections, including Dior and Balmain. (Who can take it all in? And what kind of a sustainable message is that?)
Certainly there was lots of couture-like fantasy — in the lush, trailing coats and billowing skirts by Christian Lacroix, welcomed

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.