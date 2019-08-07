Moore From L.A.: Selling Spirituality in the Summer of 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

What the world needs now is love…and $305 high-vibrational dresses with their own mantras, $185 heart-healing crystal gift boxes, $18 “Positivity” devotional candles, and $120 “Mystical AF” T-shirts.
Well, why not? It couldn’t get much worse.
California has always been on the cutting edge of spiritual lifestyle trends — from the Esalen retreat center leading celebrities and counterculture seekers in the Sixties, to Madonna popularizing the red string bracelet-wearing mystical tradition of Kabbalah in the early Aughts, to Gwyneth Paltrow preaching the gospel of Goop with her spiritual adviser Shaman Durek today.
And this summer, even as hate dominates the headlines, spiritualism is in. After being freed from Sweden ahead of his assault trial ruling, A$AP Rocky went straight to Kanye West’s Sunday Service to give thanks. (In July, West filed paperwork to trademark his church-themed merch. Fans got their first look during his Easter Sunday Coachella set in April, when he sold his branded eight-piece collection, including neutral-hued $70 “Trust God” T-shirts and $225 “Holy Spirit” sweatshirts. Yes, I bought one.)

Kidding aside, West’s communion of celebrity, music and fandom was uplifting (and fun), and the feeling is resonating among today’s next-gen seekers, who are looking for something

