Moore From L.A.: When the Oscars Red Carpet Tried to Go Green

This will go down as the year the Oscars red carpet tried to go green. But what does green mean exactly?

Wear it once but make it compostable? As if Louis Vuitton would ever allow it. Nevertheless, the French fashion house went all in for sustainability on Sunday, creating two custom looks using eco-friendly materials (more on that in a minute), as luxury brands raced to use the Oscars’ global fashion platform to prove they are doing something to save the globe.

Kaitlyn Dever was a knockout in a custom red Louis Vuitton strapless gown and stole made of GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) Taroni silk-satin embroidered with red-blue beads at the Vermont Atelier in Paris, certified according to the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and approved by the Red Carpet Green Dress organization. Who knows what all that gobbledy-greengook means exactly, but it sounds good coming from a brand whose parent LVMH has faced criticism for not signing the United Nations’ fashion industry charter for climate action.

“You realize you can amplify and alter behavior,” said Dever’s stylist Karla Welch of the awareness the gown could bring, which hopefully will translate to action. “We are showing a big brand can lead — and I

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story