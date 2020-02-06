MSG to Shine Spotlight on Fashion

MSG Networks is getting fashionable.

The sports broadcaster will kick off a Fashion Week takeover on Monday, featuring a full week of content that will highlight the evolution of fashion in sports and provide an inside look at the styles popular today in the NBA and NHL.

The content will be used on MSG’s linear, digital and social channels for the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils, the four teams currently playing during New York Fashion Week. It will shine a spotlight on some of the most fashionable athletes on those teams including Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, Devils defenseman P. K. Subban and Knicks guard R.J. Barrett, who will be featured throughout the week showcasing their own personal style, favorite fits and most stylish teammates.

The programming will also include segments on how certain styles have evolved, both on and off the court and ice, and will include the change in jersey designs and the increased attention on pre-game outfits.

MSG Networks on-air talent will also be prominently featured and will include former Knicks player Walt “Clyde” Frazier, whose outrageous outfits catapulted him into one of the NBA’s first fashion icons. Frazier will discuss his personal style, the story behind his “Clyde” nickname, and will

