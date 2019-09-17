Nautica Jeans Co. to Be Relaunched for Fall

Breaking News
Nautica is getting back into the jeans business.
The brand, now owned by Authentic Brands Group, is relaunching the Nautica Jeans Co., with an assortment of fashion denim, flannel, outerwear, branded Ts and other products for men, women and children for fall.
The collection will be sold through Nautica’s e-commerce site, select retail stores and a pop-up at the Manhattan Mall in New York City that opens Sept. 17 and will remain in place through Oct. 4.
The new take on Nautica Jeans Co. continues to be rooted in denim with three jean fits for women, including high- and midrise, and nine washes. The men’s collection offers a slim or relaxed fit with two washes in each. Some of the models have distressed finishes or tears and a stretch denim is also offered. Other pieces within the collection include floral dresses and wrap tops for women and rugby shirts and Ts for men.
“The culture of jeans is part of Americana, and Nautica Jeans Co. is an authentic addition to Nautica’s successful sportswear collection,” said Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle for ABG, who added that the company believes offering denim “is a priority” for the brand.
ABG purchased Nautica from VF Corp. in March

