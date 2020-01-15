Netflix and Net-a-porter Announce Premiere Date for ‘Next in Fashion’

Breaking News
Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” fashion competition show will premiere Jan. 29.
Hosted by Tan France (“Queer Eye”) and designer/model Alexa Chung, it has contestants competing for a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-porter. Guest judges include Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart, Instagram’s Eva Chen and Net-a-porter’s global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz.
“We’ve always been huge supporters of emerging designers…and this fits into that,” said von der Goltz, speaking to WWD exclusively about the shopping platform’s partnership with the show, and mentioning Net-a-porter’s The Vanguard program for emerging designers as a parallel. “Everything today is experiential and fashion fits into that perfectly. And us being digital, the way we communicate is online…streaming fits into who we are as a retailer.”
Discovering up-and-coming talent has become a commodity for shoppers, she added of the show’s appeal. “Our EIPs, our top customers, are super savvy, and they have power brands they will always wear, but they also want to be seen in a brand not everyone knows,” von der Goltz said, noting that she has bought brands that have never shown at a fashion week after finding them on Instagram, and that streaming is just another channel for discovering

