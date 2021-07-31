Netflix Reveals First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’

“The Crown” has revealed its first look of its much-anticipated fifth season.

On Friday, the official Twitter account for “The Crown” posted a photo of Imelda Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth II for the fifth season of the popular Netflix series.

“An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton,” the tweet was captioned. Staunton channeled the Queen impeccably, wearing a yellow patterned dress suit fitted with a bow knot at the neck, complete with the royal’s signature hairstyle.

It was announced in January 2020 that Staunton, who is most famous for her role as Dolores Umbridge from the “Harry Potter” franchise, would play Queen Elizabeth for its fifth season.

“I have loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very start,” Staunton said in a statement. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

