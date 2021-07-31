Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / Netflix Reveals First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’

Netflix Reveals First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

“The Crown” has revealed its first look of its much-anticipated fifth season.
On Friday, the official Twitter account for “The Crown” posted a photo of Imelda Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth II for the fifth season of the popular Netflix series.
“An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton,” the tweet was captioned. Staunton channeled the Queen impeccably, wearing a yellow patterned dress suit fitted with a bow knot at the neck, complete with the royal’s signature hairstyle.

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

It was announced in January 2020 that Staunton, who is most famous for her role as Dolores Umbridge from the “Harry Potter” franchise, would play Queen Elizabeth for its fifth season.
“I have loved watching ‘The Crown’ from the very start,” Staunton said in a statement. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.