New Brands on the Milan Block

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

From essential yet impactful dresses to cool eyewear and hip boots with a green soul, here are some of hottest new labels to check out during Milan Fashion Week.
AC9
After years working as a publicist, in 2019 Alfredo Cortese decided to launch his solo fashion project.
Called AC9, Cortese’s initials combined with 9, “a number [that] is special for me and my father,” is a label focused exclusively on dresses.
“After closing my collaborations with No. 21 in November 2018, I started thinking what I wanted to really do in my life, what I really liked,” explained the designer, who cut his teeth at the Andrea Incontri label. “At No. 21 [the fashion brand established and designed by Alessandro Dell’Acqua], I had the opportunity to work with all the departments and especially with the design team. I realized that while working in communications, I was really attracted by the design process.”
Officially launched with the spring 2020 season with a sales campaign at the Tomorrow London Ltd. showroom in Paris, AC9 focuses on dresses cut in a wide range of silhouettes but defined by a clean, minimal aesthetic. “I start from very basic elements of a woman’s wardrobe, including T-shirts, tank tops and sweatshirts,

