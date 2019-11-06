New Designers Spring 2020: Future Femme

A key takeaway from spring was the rise of emerging talent — namely brands advocating for a new take on what’s feminine and cool. Across the globe, young brands took the runway with clear, distinct points of view alongside their new collections. In New York, one-year-old label Commission melded nostalgia with quirky charm; in Milan, brands Colville, Plan C and Act N.1 unveiled exciting and different takes on femininity, and in Paris, Kwaidan Editions, Coperni and Françoise proposed a new cool. Here, meet these seven designers to watch.
MILAN
Colville dress. Mounser earring.
Lenne Chai/WWD
Brand: Colville
Designers: Lucinda Chambers, Molly Molloy and Kristin Forss.
Key pieces for spring: The printed dresses define the conceptual and feminine nature within the collection: bright, bold, fearless, colorful.
Brand background: The designers all met 15 years ago at Marni: Forss worked on men’s wear and Chambers and Molloy on women’s wear. They launched Colville in 2018 to continue their working relationship and creative collaboration beyond Marni.
Brand icons: “We are surrounded by amazing people who have become our mentors and influencers, friends, colleagues and each other. We involve friends to work and collaborate with us, we are building a Colville community, the collection isn’t just one voice and not even three
