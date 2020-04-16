Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Fashion / New York Style Auteur David Moses Refashions Himself as Vintage Dealer

New York Style Auteur David Moses Refashions Himself as Vintage Dealer

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

David Moses is the rare fashion creative with nine lives. He emerged from New York’s downtown scene, a fixture in various underground movements, to codesign some of the city’s more avant-garde labels. Now following a respite from the scene, he is leaving the pressures of the design world’s churn behind to launch Winning and Losing — a vintage clothing company dealing in special items that pass his eye.
Moses, formerly a designer for Vaquera and Gauntlett Cheng (neé Moses Gauntlett Cheng), has long been seen as something of a style auteur. Along with some of his Vaquera codesigners, Moses worked part-time as a buyer for the New York thift store Beacon’s Closet as a source of steady income. It gave him first access to discarded goods to emerge deep from people’s closets, which he leveraged for access to ironic logo designer bags and miniskirts from the early Aughts. These, along with many other of Moses’ earlier fancies, went on to become nostalgic trends in the mainstream.
Following a break from the fashion world for mental health and personal recovery, Moses accepted that the industry’s cycle was at odds with his own creative cadence.
“It just got too fast for me, making two collections

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.