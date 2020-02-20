New York Underground Fashion Lives on With SC103

Breaking News
It was the evening after New York Fashion Week had ended, but the road was not yet over for Claire McKinney and Sophie Andes-Gascon of the emerging label SC103.
Last week the design duo showed their sophomore collection in an empty storefront on lower Ludlow Street — where the runway spilled out onto the sidewalk, causing models and errant pedestrians to share the same pavement. It demonstrated McKinney and Andes-Gascon’s willingness to cast themselves outside the established fashion industry.
SC103, named for McKinney and Andes-Gascon’s shared apartment in Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, N.Y., launched with a similarly underground runway show six months ago. The event drew hundreds of downtown creative types and featured artist Bobbi Salvör Menuez, San Francisco creative Jackie Shuya Tan, Café Forgot cofounder Vita Haas and fashion multihyphenate Maryam Nassir Zadeh as models.
Uncertain if they would ever show again, the collection was a now-or-never effort, with the designers parading a bounty of references and techniques that explored elements of femininity and handicraft. This season the same crowd returned to see a thoughtful, more focused collection that was based in shock.
One evening in the months after their last show, McKinney and Andes-Gascon’s apartment caught on fire, destroying most of their

