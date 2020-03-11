New York’s Top Fashion Design Schools Cancel Classes Over Coronavirus

Breaking News
New York City’s top two fashion design schools have decided to cancel classes and move to remote instruction in light of the growing coronavirus pandemic. Both the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design are increasing measures to avoid outbreaks on campus.
Late Wednesday afternoon, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all state and New York City government-affiliated universities would move toward remote instruction beginning March 19 in an effort to promote “distance learning” and reduce “campus density,” throughout the remainder of this spring semester. The Fashion Institute of Technology, which is a SUNY school, is included in this mandate and has suspended classes from March 16 to 22 so that professors can “prepare for potential online class instruction and for employees to prepare to work remotely.”
FIT president Joyce Brown issued a memo to students this afternoon noting, “Beginning March 16, all classes will be suspended for a week to allow faculty to prepare for potential online class instruction and for staff and administration to prepare contingency plans for working remotely or implementing alternative scheduling in the event the campus is required to close or there is a determination to reduce the population density of the campus. This

