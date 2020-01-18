Breaking News
Neymar Jr. Toasts Replay x Paris Saint Germain Capsule

TEAM DENIM: You can’t wear denim on a soccer pitch.
“But what do you wear on your way there?” asked Matteo Sinigaglia, speaking at the launch event of the Replay x Paris Saint Germain capsule collection at the Parc des Princes on Thursday.
The denim brand became the official partner of the Paris Saint Germain football club in October, dressing the players in Replay denim pieces for their off-pitch appearances. But it decided to take a step further by creating a collection of 11 pieces in collaboration with the soccer team’s creative studio.
“Both Replay and the PSG have the ability to talk to the crowd,” said Sinigaglia, chief executive officer of Fashion Box, Replay’s parent company. “The club is by chance situated in one of the most fashionable places in the world. It was natural to us to want to give this experience outside the pitch to the consumer.”
The collection is workwear-inspired and features two pairs of jeans — one in stretch denim, the other part of Replay’s Hyperflex Bio line, made with biological cotton and recycled polyester and available in three washes — three indigo shirts, three denim jackets and one boxy denim trench coat in a smoky blue hue. All

