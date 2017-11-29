NFL and FIT Join Forces on New Fan Merchandise

Breaking News
NEW YORK — A few talented students at the Fashion Institute of Technology have learned a valuable lesson about the commercial end of the business.
Their winning designs in an NFL x FIT Merchandising Design Contest have been emblazoned on a large variety of fan gear now available for sale and will also be added to the mix at Target in the spring.
Eight months ago, the NFL teamed with FIT to challenge its students to reimagine all 32 of the clubs’ logos and fan culture. The winning designs were presented to the NFL’s licensees, including Antigua, Outerstuff, New Era and G-III.

The new logos were used on a variety of merchandise. 

The merchandise was revealed during an event at the Museum of Arts and Design Tuesday night where Rhiannon Madden, vice president of consumer products for the National Football League, said the contest was part of the league’s push to “create robust offering for fans.” The merchandise is expected to appeal to younger fans.
“The goal of this project was to give creative freedom to FIT’s talented students to express how they would reimagine visual interpretations that represent all 32 NFL teams’ identities,” said Madden, herself an FIT alumna. “Millennials are an important audience

