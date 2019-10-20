Nicolas Ghesquière Takes Stand Against Donald Trump

Breaking News
PARIS — Nicolas Ghesquière does not wish to be associated with Donald Trump.
Three days after the U.S. president joined Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, to inaugurate a new Louis Vuitton leather goods workshop in rural Alvarado, Tex., the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections seems to have distanced himself from the highly publicized event.

Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association #trumpisajoke #homophobia
“Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association #trumpisajoke #homophobia,” the designer wrote in a post on Instagram below the cover of the 1984 Evelyn Thomas club hit “High Energy.”
Though Arnault stopped short of calling Trump a friend when asked by WWD, he shared that their relationship goes back to the Eighties when he first met the-then real estate developer socially in New York. “We are very honored to have the president of the United States. I’m not here to judge any types of policies,” said Arnault. “I’m here to work with my brand and we are going to, over

