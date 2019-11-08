Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Nike Responds to Elite Runner Mary Cain’s Allegations, Starts Investigation

Nike Responds to Elite Runner Mary Cain’s Allegations, Starts Investigation

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 7 mins ago

In response to elite runner Mary Cain’s allegations of forced weight loss and public shaming by former coach Alberto Salazar at a now-disbanded Nike-supported running program, Nike has started an investigation into the matter.
Cain aired her claims in an oped New York Times video Thursday: “I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike.” The seven-minute video had nearly 317,000 views as of Friday afternoon. A teenage running sensation and former Olympic hopeful, Cain signed with the Nike-backed team in 2013. She alleged that Salazar publicly shamed her for not being thin enough and described how weight loss was fundamental to the program. The New York-based athlete claimed when she told Salazar and a sport psychologist after a meet in May 2015 that she had been cutting herself [as a form of self-harm], “they pretty much told me they wanted to go to bed.” Cain said she then informed her parents of the situation and left on the first available flight.
When asked for comment regarding Cain’s allegations Friday, a Nike spokesman issued the following statement: “These are deeply troubling allegations which have not been raised by Mary or her parents before. Mary was seeking to rejoin the Oregon

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.