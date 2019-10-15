Breaking News
Nike Stays Silent in the Wake of LeBron James' Controversy

STATUS UPDATE: While Hong Kong protestors were photographed burning shirts imprinted with LeBron James’ name on Tuesday, Nike, his leading sponsor, did not respond to a request for comment regarding his pro-China stance.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is the latest NBA player to get caught in the firestorm that was sparked by the Houston Rockets’ general manager Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet. That led to an international kerfuffle, with backlash from Chinese companies and consumers. Morey subsequently deleted the controversial tweet. China Central Television, for example, boycotted broadcasting NBA pre-season games in China. Tencent Holdings, however, live-streamed two NBA games Monday played outside of China.
Before the Lakers played the Golden State Warriors Monday night, James told reporters that Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation at hand. And he spoke. And so many people could have been harmed, not only financially but emotionally, physically and spiritually.”
James later appeared to try to tamp down the situation on Twitter with this post: “My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week

