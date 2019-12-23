Breaking News
Home / Fashion / No. 2: Karl Lagerfeld Changed the Fashion Industry Forever

No. 2: Karl Lagerfeld Changed the Fashion Industry Forever

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 24 mins ago

He was so prolific, indefatigable, larger-than-life and multifaceted that the fashion world does not feel the same without Karl Lagerfeld.
He brought energy, boldness and a rare rock-star charisma, and seemed to galvanize Paris as the creative heart of fashion.
Since his death last February at age 85, the industry has mourned, mounted tributes, planned books and exhibitions, and pondered all the wisdom to be gleaned from one of the pioneers of brand rejuvenation, high-low collaborations and multitasking — and a master of storytelling, showmanship and witty repartee.
By all accounts, he left the brands he piloted in fine fettle — recognizing early that brands matter most, not the designers behind them. Chanel is now led by his longtime right-hand woman Virginie Viard, who is staying the course while adding a youthful elan. Fendi, now unofficially piloted creatively by Silvia Venturini Fendi and her Rome-based team, is said to be growing at a healthy and stealthy 10 percent clip.
Meanwhile, Lagerfeld’s namesake house brought on renowned stylist and editor Carine Roitfeld to work in tandem with design director Hun Kim, who had been handpicked by Lagerfeld and has been working quietly behind the scenes since August 2015. And sales have been flourishing in 2019.

Karl

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.