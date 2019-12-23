No. 2: Karl Lagerfeld Changed the Fashion Industry Forever

He was so prolific, indefatigable, larger-than-life and multifaceted that the fashion world does not feel the same without Karl Lagerfeld.

He brought energy, boldness and a rare rock-star charisma, and seemed to galvanize Paris as the creative heart of fashion.

Since his death last February at age 85, the industry has mourned, mounted tributes, planned books and exhibitions, and pondered all the wisdom to be gleaned from one of the pioneers of brand rejuvenation, high-low collaborations and multitasking — and a master of storytelling, showmanship and witty repartee.

By all accounts, he left the brands he piloted in fine fettle — recognizing early that brands matter most, not the designers behind them. Chanel is now led by his longtime right-hand woman Virginie Viard, who is staying the course while adding a youthful elan. Fendi, now unofficially piloted creatively by Silvia Venturini Fendi and her Rome-based team, is said to be growing at a healthy and stealthy 10 percent clip.

Meanwhile, Lagerfeld’s namesake house brought on renowned stylist and editor Carine Roitfeld to work in tandem with design director Hun Kim, who had been handpicked by Lagerfeld and has been working quietly behind the scenes since August 2015. And sales have been flourishing in 2019.

