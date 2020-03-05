NYFW’s Impact on the Environment: The Topic of New CFDA-Boston Consulting Group Study

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is partnering with the Boston Consulting Group to conduct a study to assess the environmental impact of New York Fashion Week.

In 2015, the CFDA retained BCG to undertake an extensive study to define the future of fashion shows with the aim of fixing what many industry experts considered a broken system. The result of the six-week study was that the time was ripe for change, and future approaches depended on each brand, their tier and in-house strategy.

Launching this week, the new research project will result in an Impact Report assessing NYFW’s current ecosystem, including event production, logistics, transportation and public relations, and its impact on the environment. The report is expected to identify actionable priorities and opportunities for transformation with a Playbook for Positive Change, featuring phased steps that can be easily implemented. The playbook is intended for designers, brands, show producers, public relations executives, editors and other fashion week stakeholders.

“It is imperative that the global fashion industry addresses climate change and the impact of fashion week on the environment,” said Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA. “Fashion shows are vital to the creative process of a designer. Given

