Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Creates Exclusive Capsule for Tsum

Virgil Abloh, creative director of Off-White, wants a bigger slice of the Russian market.

Off-White has developed a capsule with Tsum, the Moscow department store, set to launch Saturday and sold exclusively at tsum.ru.

Tsum has carried Off-White’s mainline collections, but this is their first exclusive partnership. The capsule was developed in Abloh’s design studio in Milan and embraces the “spirit of the Nineties.”

Asked his impressions of Russian style and his inspiration behind the collection, Abloh said, “This community passionately embraces an eclectic style, that also happens to be very practical. There’s a lot of mixing and matching, the building of smart casual looks from luxury and vintage. Through this capsule I wanted to bring this concept to life. To me this way of dressing is so heavily linked to ‘the spirit of the Nineties’ — an era that gave us the building blocks of this current trend.”

For example, the women’s wear collection features a fitted, plunged-neck dress with exaggerated shoulder silhouette, an oversize hoodie, fitted Ts and track pants. A touch of metallic is added to bags to give a high-tech, industrial feel. Men’s wear staples include flannels, Ts and hoodies in shades of black and white, zip chain wallet and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story