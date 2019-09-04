On a High: Jonathan Anderson Set to Join Moncler Genius Project

LONDON — Could Jonathan Anderson be Moncler’s next Genius?

According to industry sources, the JW Anderson founder and the creative director of Loewe could be among the designers in Moncler’s newest lineup of collaborations.

The Moncler Genius project, which was introduced in early 2018, has seen the Italian brand work with fashion-forward talents from across the globe including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Richard Quinn, Matthew Williams of 1017 Alyx 9SM, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, and Palm Angels’ Francesco Ragazzi.

The Moncler Genius motto is “One house, different voices,” and each collection is released singularly through monthly projects, both physical and digital. According to Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, the project is meant to appeal to an ever-diverse and sophisticated consumer base.

JW Anderson declined to comment, while Moncler said it is still in talks with potential Genius 2020 designers.



An image from the JW Anderson fall 2019 ad campaign.

Tyler Mitchell



In the meantime, Anderson hasn’t been sitting still. The JW Anderson women’s ad campaign, shot by the photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell, broke this week, and features a clutch of first-time models posing on wooden stilts in the English countryside.

The campaign was styled by longtime Anderson collaborator, Benjamin Bruno, and features first-time models Krisha, Djeneba, Rose

