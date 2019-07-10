On Shaina Mote’s ‘The Essentials’ Collection

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Shaina Mote is a self-taught fashion designer specializing in timeless, sustainable and wearable essentials for the modern woman’s wardrobe. And today, production of her eponymous label, and Mote herself, remain rooted in the Los Angeles area.

In her latest collection, “The Essentials,” Mote reinvents the best and most seasonless of her first collection, once again, after success in reiterating her bestsellers in 2014 for “The Core Collection.” The label launched in 2012 and is sold internationally — within select boutiques including Barneys Japan, Moda Operandi, Totokaelo, The Dreslyn and Mohawk General Store.

The Essentials Collection from Shaina Mote is a study in the new uniform.

Courtesy Image

She calls this year’s collection a “new and improved take” on the Core Collection, including new styles and a mix of her longtime favorite pieces, (including the tie dress, which has been her best-selling piece for eight years, as well as the genesis of this latest collection).

Beginning her career in fashion as a buyer for a trend-driven, fast-fashion company, Mote found the grass is “greener” on the other side. She developed a strong perspective, and was determined to account for the people, processes and textiles embedded into her work, and ensure

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story