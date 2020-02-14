Ones to Watch at London Fashion Week

LONDON — The city has long attracted international talent, and this season is no exception. The new designers on the London Fashion Week schedule hail from China, the Middle East and Africa and have worked themes as diverse as female empowerment, Japanese woodblock prints and Italian literary classics into their clothing and accessories collections. — Tianwei Zhang

Yuhan Wang

The Chinese designer Yuhan Wang will be opening London Fashion Week on Friday with her first solo show after graduating from Lulu Kennedy’s talent support platform, Fashion East.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Wang landed a job at Marni while showing with Fashion East. After working in Milan for the brand’s creative director, Francesco Risso, she decided to focus on her own brand. With help from the British Fashion Council, Wang was granted an exceptional talent fashion visa to remain in Britain.

Her solo show will carry on from her previous collections. Expect to see big hats, decadent qipao and hyperfeminine dresses with high-shine, ruched fabrics. Wang has also added some wintry pieces — and more wearable items — based on feedback from buyers.

“I want to convey a female point of view based on my personal experience. Compared to Western born-and-bred Asians I think I

