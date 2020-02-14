Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Ones to Watch at London Fashion Week

Ones to Watch at London Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

LONDON — The city has long attracted international talent, and this season is no exception. The new designers on the London Fashion Week schedule hail from China, the Middle East and Africa and have worked themes as diverse as female empowerment, Japanese woodblock prints and Italian literary classics into their clothing and accessories collections. — Tianwei Zhang
Yuhan Wang
The Chinese designer Yuhan Wang will be opening London Fashion Week on Friday with her first solo show after graduating from Lulu Kennedy’s talent support platform, Fashion East.
A Central Saint Martins graduate, Wang landed a job at Marni while showing with Fashion East. After working in Milan for the brand’s creative director, Francesco Risso, she decided to focus on her own brand. With help from the British Fashion Council, Wang was granted an exceptional talent fashion visa to remain in Britain.
Her solo show will carry on from her previous collections. Expect to see big hats, decadent qipao and hyperfeminine dresses with high-shine, ruched fabrics. Wang has also added some wintry pieces — and more wearable items — based on feedback from buyers.
“I want to convey a female point of view based on my personal experience. Compared to Western born-and-bred Asians I think I

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.