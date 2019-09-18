Ones to Watch: Milan Fashion Week Spring 2020

BOSS

It’s a much younger customer the Boss brand has been targeting as of late. As part of this strategy, the Metzingen, Germany-based brand is among a roster of labels decamping to Milan this season after it experimented with different formats and locations.

In addition to bringing in a breath of fresh air, there were other reasons behind the choice, including the brand’s connection with Italy, where it sources its fabrics, as well as the country representing one of its biggest markets. Most importantly, “we really have trust in the collection and in what we’re doing, so that’s why we decided to move one level up and come to Milan,” said Ingo Wilts, chief brand officer responsible for brand and creative management.

The seasoned Boss executive said he has been looking to the brand’s heritage rooted in tailoring with a more modern approach, adding utilitarian details and injecting sporty touches, as well as more feminine pieces in women’s wear.

The spring 2020 coed collection that bows this week will continue in that direction. “For sure we don’t want to show the serious woman or the serious guy. We always want to offer tailoring in new, modern ways so we play — and we maybe

