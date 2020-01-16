Breaking News
Ones to Watch: Texas Streetwear Brand Ryan Knew

It’s a new age with new technology and emerging designer Ryan Taylor of Ryan Knew has created a cult-like brand representing his home base of Texas in its rawest form. The designer has looked to create desirability and mystery around his young brand, creating hype around upcoming drops and taking down his e-commerce web site when pieces sell out. It’s all grabbed the attention of rappers like Tyga, Don Toliver and Kodak Black, to name a few supporters, who show love to the brand.
The designer sat down with WWD to preview the collection he’ll be showing in Paris market this week for the first time, and to explain his approach in creating a brand with broad appeal. His most notable and sought-out piece is a 100 percent full Italian denim trench that is lined with silk and has a digitally printed Texas sunrise. With social media on such a high rise, it has become a huge asset in allowing customers to organically discover the brand through social platforms. “Once we launch again, people rush [to buy] and if you know, you know,” Taylor said.
Standouts from his fall collection are all about using technology. His Sherpa Hoodie is a printed-on sherpa,

