Oscar de la Renta Exhibition Opens in the Dominican Republic

Oscar de la Renta’s life and fashion career are the subject of a new exhibition at Centro León in Santiago de los Caballeros in the Dominican Republic that opens today and runs through mid-April.

The Dominican fashion designer, who died in 2014 at the age of 82, was “incredibly proud of his heritage,” said Alexander Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta. Bolen was reached in the Dominican Republic, where a party was being planned for 700 people on Thursday night to celebrate the exhibition.

Titled “Being Oscar de la Renta,” the exhibit focuses on the designer’s life growing up in the Dominican Republic, and his fashion career. “They approached us before Oscar died, and he was very much in favor of the idea,” said Bolen.

“The exhibition is not just about his work as a fashion designer, it is principally about that,” added Bolen. “It talks about his early days growing up in the Dominican Republic, and the things he did in developing Punta Cana,” he said.

A 30-minute documentary about de la Renta’s life, directed by Raúl Camilo, will be shown as part of the exhibition, highlighting people such as Henry Kissinger, Julio Iglesias, Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg and Anna

