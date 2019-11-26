Outdoor Voices Opening Flagship in New York’s Flatiron District

Breaking News
Outdoor Voices is bringing a touch of the Lonestar State to the Big Apple.
The Austin, Tex.-based outdoor brand is opeing a flagship in New York’s Flatiron District. The 1,400-square-foot store will be located at 19th Street and Fifth Avenue in the heart of what OV’s founder Ty Haney calls the “fitiron” district. Neighbors include Sweaty Betty, Bandier, Nike and Lululemon.

Haney said OV has had a store on Centre Street in lower Manhattan for three years, but “this is much more ambitious. We’re viewing this as our ‘Doing Things’ flagship.” The company’s motto is “Doing Things,” and speaks to the idea of “creating the next great activewear brand around recreation.” Instead of the testosterone-fueled vision of other labels, Outdoor Voices has built a business — and a rabid community — inviting everyone to be active and just have fun.
The Flatiron store is the 10th unit for the brand and will bring a taste of the desert to the city. “We’re based in Austin so we’re paying homage to that, but dropping it into the middle of New York City,” she said.
