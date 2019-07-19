Outdoor Voices’ Ty Haney Announces Pregnancy on Instagram

Outdoor Voices’ Ty Haney has announced her pregnancy with a cheeky Instagram post.
The chief executive officer and founder and her fiancé, country singer and actor Mark Wystrach, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, this November. Haney took to her Instagram account to reveal the news, posting a topless bathroom selfie with strategically placed flower emojis.
Baby on board or too many donuts? 🔮 Lil cowgirl on the way
“Baby on board or too many donuts?” Haney wrote in the post. “Lil cowgirl on the way.” In a statement from Outdoor Voices, Haney also stated: “I am beyond thrilled to be welcoming a girl, particularly since there are more strong women breaking barriers today than ever before.”
Haney founded the activewear brand in 2014 to offer women an alternative to the testosterone-charged messaging produced by other companies. Her brand focuses on fitness rather than performance with its hashtag #doingthings, creating an inclusive, friendly community that highlights the fun of working out.
She has grown the brand to include men’s wear and nine brick-and-mortar stores across the country, with the
