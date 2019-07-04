Palais Galliera’s Latest Fashion Exhibition Looks at Clothes From the Back

PARIS — Visitors were in for quite a surprise upon arriving at the Musée Antoine Bourdelle on Wednesday night: Most of the statues of the main gallery had been turned backwards.

“We wanted people to really change the way they look at things,” said Alexandre Samson, who curated the Paris museum’s latest exhibition in partnership with fashion museum Palais Galliera, named “Backside.”

Running from July 5 to Nov. 17, the exhibition — the third organized by the Palais Galliera outside of its usual location, after the Madame Grès exhibition in 2011 and the Cristobal Balenciaga one in 2017 — literally looks backward, focusing on the importance of the back of garments in fashion design.

“I wanted to deal with backs both in the anatomical and psychological sense,” said Samson, who reached out to a psychologist and an osteopath to help with his research. “The back is the only part of our body that we can’t see, and that others actually have a better view of. Many fashion designers have played around that idea, focusing on its vulnerability.”

“Backside” looks at the evolution of the use of the back of garments throughout history, from the imposing trains of the 13th century — which were modeled on peacock

