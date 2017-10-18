Pamella Roland Receives Gold Coast Fashion Award

CHICAGO — Pamella Roland recalled the first time in 2003 she received the Gold Coast Fashion Award — an honor whose previous winners include Wes Gordon, Anne Klein, Bill Blass and countless other designers.

“I was so excited I felt like I just won an Academy Award,” said Roland, who in addition to her home in Chicago, maintains residences in New York and Michigan. “At the same time, we dressed Kim Cattrall for the Emmys. It was the last season for ‘Sex and the City.’ I was in the process of receiving the award and I looked back and all of sudden they hear me screaming. It was Kim Cattrall on TV wearing our dress. It was pink with feathers on it.”

Roland was just as excited to receive the award again, in town on Thursday to attend the 62nd annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show at Revel Fulton Market in the city’s West Loop.

It was the second time in the history of the charity fashion show to recognize the same designer twice, following Arnold Scaasi in 1959 and 1962. Over 850 people attended the event and more than $1.2 million was raised to benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story