Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Pamella Roland Receives Gold Coast Fashion Award

Pamella Roland Receives Gold Coast Fashion Award

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

CHICAGO — Pamella Roland recalled the first time in 2003 she received the Gold Coast Fashion Award — an honor whose previous winners include Wes Gordon, Anne Klein, Bill Blass and countless other designers.
“I was so excited I felt like I just won an Academy Award,” said Roland, who in addition to her home in Chicago, maintains residences in New York and Michigan. “At the same time, we dressed Kim Cattrall for the Emmys. It was the last season for ‘Sex and the City.’ I was in the process of receiving the award and I looked back and all of sudden they hear me screaming. It was Kim Cattrall on TV wearing our dress. It was pink with feathers on it.”
Roland was just as excited to receive the award again, in town on Thursday to attend the 62nd annual Gold Coast Fashion Award Show at Revel Fulton Market in the city’s West Loop.
It was the second time in the history of the charity fashion show to recognize the same designer twice, following Arnold Scaasi in 1959 and 1962. Over 850 people attended the event and more than $1.2 million was raised to benefit the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.