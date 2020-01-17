Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Paul Smith Fashion Timeline: All Those Years Ago

Paul Smith Fashion Timeline: All Those Years Ago

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

• On Oct. 9, 1970, Paul Smith opened his first store in Nottingham at 6 Byard Lane, where he stocked his own shoes, trousers and blazers alongside men’s wear from other brands. The store, which was called Paul Smith Vêtements Pour Hommes, was just three square meters, or 32 square feet, in size. Smith ran the store, which was only open a few days a week, with his Afghan hound, Homer. After a successful 47-year run, the store shut its doors in 2017.

The first Paul Smith store opened in Nottingham, England, in 1970. 
High Level/Shutterstock

• Six years after opening his store, Paul Smith showed his first collection in Paris. “It was literally four shirts, two pieces of knitwear, one jacket and two trousers,” he said. The designer rented a room in Hotel Odeon, where he laid out his collection on the bed and lit it with a little spotlight on a clip. Despite having han written personal invitations to buyers to check out his display, only one showed up on the last day of viewing.
• In 1979, Smith opened his first London shop in Covent Garden at 44 Floral Street. The original building that housed the shop had been bombed during

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.