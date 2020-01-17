Paul Smith Fashion Timeline: All Those Years Ago

• On Oct. 9, 1970, Paul Smith opened his first store in Nottingham at 6 Byard Lane, where he stocked his own shoes, trousers and blazers alongside men’s wear from other brands. The store, which was called Paul Smith Vêtements Pour Hommes, was just three square meters, or 32 square feet, in size. Smith ran the store, which was only open a few days a week, with his Afghan hound, Homer. After a successful 47-year run, the store shut its doors in 2017.

The first Paul Smith store opened in Nottingham, England, in 1970.

High Level/Shutterstock

• Six years after opening his store, Paul Smith showed his first collection in Paris. “It was literally four shirts, two pieces of knitwear, one jacket and two trousers,” he said. The designer rented a room in Hotel Odeon, where he laid out his collection on the bed and lit it with a little spotlight on a clip. Despite having han written personal invitations to buyers to check out his display, only one showed up on the last day of viewing.

• In 1979, Smith opened his first London shop in Covent Garden at 44 Floral Street. The original building that housed the shop had been bombed during

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story