Paul Smith in Other Words

Federico Marchetti, chairman and chief executive officer of Yoox Net-a-porter Group
“I fondly remember the warm welcome that Paul gave me when I first moved to London in 2016 to lead Net-a-porter and Mr Porter. He was quick to help get me into the swim of things in the city, both on a business and personal level. Paul is a keen swimmer like me and shared some great tips on the best pools in London! Business-wise, he remains an important partner of Yoox Net-a-porter Group, bringing British style to our online customers worldwide.”
José Neves, founder, ceo and co-chair of Farfetch
“Congratulations to Paul for such a long and inspiring career. We’ve had the pleasure of working with Paul Smith for a number of years, as one of our earliest brand partners. We’ve worked together to bring his iconic tailoring and aesthetic to customers all around the world through Farfetch. The brand’s blend of tradition and modernity feels so uniquely British and yet delights our customers everywhere.”
Joan Burstein, founder of Browns
“My first memory of Paul was seeing him arrive with his bicycle in the Seventies when he was working on product development with my son Simon. What strikes me most about Paul

