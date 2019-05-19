Paul Smith Suits Up ‘Men In Black: International’ Film, Sets Downtown L.A. Store Opening

Breaking News
There aren’t many Hollywood films with genuine tailoring tie-ins, but “Men In Black” is one — and Paul Smith is here for it.
The British designer has made bespoke suits for Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and the other principal and supporting characters in Columbia Pictures’ “Men In Black: International,” opening June 14. Additionally, he’s rolling out a retail collection inspired by the film hitting stores May 22.
“We’ve never provided clothes for an entire film,” said Smith during an interview at his L.A. store with the Insta-famous pink facade, explaining that he was approached with the opportunity by the film’s costume designer Penny Rose. “She’s been coming to us for many years, mostly in the London shop. She’ll usually use six suits here, or two things there. But not 140!”
“He has a very original style that transcends all ages,” said Rose, adding that for the latest installment of “Men In Black,” she wanted “to raise the sartorial bar” for the stars and background players alike.

M (Tessa Thompson) and H (Chris Hemsworth) in a scene from the film. 
Giles Keyte

Hollywood’s latest haberdashery collaboration follows Mr Porter’s deal with the “Kingsman” franchise to create onscreen men’s wear and commercial collections based on the films, Tom

