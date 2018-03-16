Peggy Eskinasi Named President of Vera Wang Group

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 18 mins ago

CHANGES AT WANG: Peggy Eskinasi, a former Nine West and Kohl’s executive, has been named president of Vera Wang Group. She succeeds Veronique Gabai-Pinsky who has been in the role since January 2016.
According to a Wang spokeswoman, Gabai-Pinksy resigned for personal reasons. Neither she, Wang nor Eskinasi were available for comment Friday.
“Vera Wang personally thanks her for her valuable contribution to the company during her tenure and wishes her all the best,” the Wang spokeswoman said of Gabai-Pinsky.
Eskinasi had been executive chair of Nine West Holdings, Inc. from September 2014 to May 2016. Before that, she was senior executive vice president of product development at Kohl’s Department Stores, which has held the license for Simply Vera Vera Wang since 2007. While at Kohl’s, Eskenasi was instrumental in building a large stable of brands that are either exclusive to Kohl’s stores or licensed to the company, such as Simply Vera Vera Wang, Jennifer Lopez, Candie’s, Rock & Republic and Juicy Couture. Earlier, she was president, Private Brands at Saks Inc. from 1997 to 2004.
Prior to joining Wang, Gabai-Pinsky was global brand president of The Estee Lauder Cos.’ Aramis and Designer Fragrances, BeautyBank and IdeaBank. She oversaw several fragrances, including DKNY Be

