Peter Lindbergh Exhibition Planned for Düsseldorf’s Kunstpalast

PARTING SHOTS: Four months after Peter Lindbergh’s death, an exhibition that he curated will be unveiled in Düsseldorf, Germany, next month.

Lindbergh, whose fashion portfolio included Dior, Louis Vuitton and the Pirelli calendar, among others, died at the age of 74 in September. The upcoming show, “Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories,” will open with a private viewing for the photographer’s friends and family on Feb. 4. The event will be held at Düsseldorf’s Kunstpalast art museum and the exhibition will be on view through June 1. A 1988 portrait of Michaela Bercu, Linda Evangelista and Kirsten Owen dressed as nuns, a 1997 nude photograph of Karen Elson and a 2012 photograph of Querelle Jansen are among the images that will be shown. “Untold Stories” is the first survey exhibition that was curated by Lindbergh himself. Guests at next month’s event will be welcomed by director general Felix Kramer, and Düsseldorf’s mayor Thomas Geisel will offer his greetings. Another speaker will be Bastian Schramm, director of marketing for Porsche Deutschland GmbH, a sponsor for “Untold Stories.”

The Polish-born photographer has a long history with Germany, having spent his childhood in Duisburg. After working as a window dresser and studying at the Berlin Academy of

