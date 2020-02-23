Peter Nygård and Louis Bacon Feud Ensues Following Blisteringly Times Report

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

THE BATTLE INTENSIFIES: Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon wasted no time in responding to Sunday’s searing front-page article in The New York Times, “Ultra Wealthy Neighbors, A Feud and a Rape Case.”
The lengthy investigative article chronicled the 15-year litigious and costly battle between Bacon, 63, and Peter Nygård, 78, founder of the moderate-priced sportswear label Nygård. The billionaires have neighboring waterfront properties in the Bahamas’ affluent Lyford Cay. The “epic battle” between the two adversaries has reportedly led to “tens of millions” and the filing of 25 lawsuits in five jurisdictions.
Earlier this month 10 women, whose names have not been revealed, filed a lawsuit against Nygård alleging rape, sex trafficking and sexual assault. Some of the victims, including a few who were minors at the time, alleged they were plied with alcohol, and in some case pills by Nygård, before being raped or sodomized at “pamper” parties held at Nygård’s Mayan-inspired estate in the Bahamas. Some of the alleged victims claimed they were enticed by the prospect of modeling contracts.
Some of the New York attorneys representing those “Jane Does” claimed earlier this week that “dozens” of other victims came forward as a result of that legal action.
