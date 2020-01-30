Pitti Filati Gets Loud on Sustainability

FLORENCE — “And if designers are not moved by a suffering planet, who should be?” read one of the more than 100 textile panels showcased in the trend area of Pitti Filati’s latest edition, which ended here on Jan. 24.

Staged at the Fortezza da Basso location, the 86th iteration of the three-day Florentine textile trade show got loud on sustainability, a theme that has represented international spinners’ refrain during the past few years yet reached a new high this season.

In particular, the trade show and its 136 exhibitors — up 14 percent compared to last year — got vocal on the topic, with organizers underscoring the urgency for action via colorful installations running through the central part of the venue and spinners presenting their latest efforts in fighting for the green cause.

In the former case, a series of panels juxtaposing drawings and textile flags developed with the mills displayed several slogans recalling the ones promoted by Greta Thunberg and her youthful army marching during the “Fridays for Future” demonstrations. Phrases such as “Buy more local,” “Eco not ego,” “Respect Mother Nature” and “Act now,” among many others, were written in bold letters.

One of the panels installed throughout Fortezza da Basso during

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.



Read Full Story