Pomellato CEO Calls for a More Sustainable Jewelry Industry

GREENING UP: “We’re increasingly more aware that nature won’t offer us endless raw materials. Despite being a sharp optimist, I cannot help but acknowledge there are a lot of uncontrolled raids in mines,” said Pomellato chief executive officer Sabina Belli at a press conference held this week at the Galdus professional training school.

“The jewelry industry relies on the sourcing of raw materials, a process that is core to a company’s ethical approach to business,” she noted.

A year after the Milan-based jeweler unveiled its “Virtuosi” sponsorship in partnership with Galdus for the launch of high-education programs aimed at training the next generation of goldsmiths, the company is harvesting the fruits of the collaboration, which secured the support of the Lombardy Region.

As part of the program, Pomellato, which is controlled by Kering, provides experts to teach at Galdus structure seminars and it offers apprenticeships to students. Spanning three to seven years, the program provides the students with a certificate as Specialized Craftsmanship Technicians for Manufactured Goldsmith Goods.

As goldsmiths are increasingly required to be not only highly skilled in that craft but also experts in such fields as gemology, new technologies including 3-D printing techniques and sustainability, Pomellato is committed to stress those

