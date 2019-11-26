Post-Demna, Vetements to Stick With Men’s Schedule

For its first show since Demna Gvasalia stepped down as creative director, Vetements is sticking with its usual fashion week, WWD has learned.

The edgy fashion brand has set Jan. 17 as the date to parade its men’s and women’s fall 2020 collections, during Men’s Paris Fashion Week.

It is keeping the location confidential until a few days before the show, but it tends to favor offbeat, ready-made locations like an antique furniture market, fast-food restaurant or gay sex club. “We always try to be as environmentally friendly as possible,” demurs Guram Gvasalia, chief executive officer of Vetements and Demna’s brother.

As reported, the Zurich-based firm, built on ready-to-wear, has ambitions to start separate businesses around shoes, underwear and sunglasses that will each have their own distribution channels.

It is also planning to create a platform to support young designers in its post-Demna era.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story