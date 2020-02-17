Prada Postpones Resort Show in Japan

CHANGE OF PLANS: The uncertainties connected to the spread of the coronavirus have prompted Prada to postpone its resort show in Japan, scheduled for May 21.

“This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the company said. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”

Underscoring the importance of Japan as a strategic market for the company, Prada added that “relevant events will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment.”

Information about the new location and date of the resort 2021 collection will be communicated at a later date.

Prada said in October that it was heading to Japan to unveil its resort 2021 collection, but the location was kept under wraps. This was to be the first show staged by the Italian luxury brand in Japan.

In June, the brand hosted its men’s spring 2020 runway show in Shanghai.

Prada started presenting its resort collections with a show in 2017, staging a runway event at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade. In 2018 and 2019, it headed

