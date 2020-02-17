Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Prada Postpones Resort Show in Japan

Prada Postpones Resort Show in Japan

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

CHANGE OF PLANS:  The uncertainties connected to the spread of the coronavirus have prompted Prada to postpone its resort show in Japan, scheduled for May 21.
“This decision was made as a precautionary measure as well as an act of responsibility and respect for all the people working on and planning to attend our resort 2021 show,” the company said. “Prada extends its sincere sympathies and concern to all the people and territories affected by this situation.”
Underscoring the importance of Japan as a strategic market for the company, Prada added that “relevant events will be scheduled in the country at a more appropriate moment.”
Information about the new location and date of the resort 2021 collection will be communicated at a later date.
Prada said in October that it was heading to Japan to unveil its resort 2021 collection, but the location was kept under wraps. This was to be the first show staged by the Italian luxury brand in Japan.
In June, the brand hosted its men’s spring 2020 runway show in Shanghai.
Prada started presenting its resort collections with a show in 2017, staging a runway event at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade. In 2018 and 2019, it headed

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.


Read Full Story

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.