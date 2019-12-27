Prada Releases Holiday-Themed Shirt for Time Capsule Project

Breaking News
PRA-DROP: Just in time for the last stretch of the holiday season, Prada is releasing a vacation-themed camp shirt as part of its Time Capsule project kicked off last month.
Available through a dedicated section on the company’s online shop, Time Capsule drops a special product for men and women available to purchase for a 24-hour period in a limited run of just 50 pieces.
The upcoming release set for Jan. 2 consists of a camp shirt crafted from cotton poplin splashed with an original drawing depicting an imaginative vacation blending sea and mountain landscapes with skiers and swimsuit-clad characters against a bright blue backdrop.
Changing every month and often being drawn from the brand’s archives, each Time Capsule item comes with a label bearing a dedicated logo designed by Rem Koolhaas’ OMA architectural studio and the serial number. The latter also appears on the back of the boxy shirt.
Described by the company as a signature Prada item, the shirt was also the product of the first Time Capsule release in November, which coincided with the debut of a revamped site and e-commerce platform with a sleek layout and editorial content boasting user-friendly, flexible and omnichannel features.
