Prada to Celebrate Pedro Almodóvar in Venice

ALL ABOUT PEDRO: The marriage between fashion and cinema is one of the lucky few that has stood the test of time and events like the Venice International Film Festival serve as annual reminders of this successful bond.

Among the many initiatives scheduled during the movie festival, which kicked off on Wednesday: Prada will be hosting a dinner and party to celebrate Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, who will be awarded with a Honorary Golden Lion prize this edition.

Staged in partnership with Warner Bros. Italia, the soirée will take place on Thursday at the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia venue, a 14th–century frescoed building that originally housed a confraternity.

In addition to Miuccia Prada and Almodóvar, guests in attendance will include the filmmaker’s longtime muse Rossy de Palma; American actors Joaquin Phoenix and Anthony Mackie; Italian actresses Monica Bellucci and Valeria Golino; film director Lucrecia Martel, and American avant-garde artist and musician Laurie Anderson, among others.

The event will further strengthen the ongoing partnership between Prada and Almodóvar. Earlier this year, the movie director was the fifth guest of the Fondazione Prada's "Soggettiva" series, an initiative that invites personalities from the arts to share with the public the films that have marked

