Prada Unveils Restored Mansion in Shanghai

SHANGHAI – The Prada Group has unveiled its latest restoration project: Rong Zhai is a restored mansion in downtown Shanghai, which will be used as a multi-purpose brand and cultural space.

As well as re-showing Prada’s resort 2018 collection and inviting a select group of influencers and celebrities – including director Baz Lurhmann, actress Zhang Ziyi, model Liu Wen and artist Cao Fei – for an intimate dinner at the mansion on Wednesday, the doors of Rong Zhai were thrown open to 1,000 guests for a cocktail party on Saturday night.

The evening included a performance by actor and musician Ansel Elgort, the face of Prada L’Homme fragrance, and among the guests were Du Juan and Alexander Wang.

The unveiling of Rong Zhai – the name translates to “Rong House” – comes following a six-year renovation. Miuccia Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive officer of the Milan-based group, are not new to such initiatives of preservation. They have supported the restoration of Milan’s 19th-century luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Palazzo Ca’ Corner della Regina, an opulent Baroque palace on the Grand Canal in Venice that was reconfigured as an art space for Fondazione Prada.

