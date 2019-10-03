Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Pringle of Scotland Is Having a Moment, Despite the Warm Weather

Pringle of Scotland Is Having a Moment, Despite the Warm Weather

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 30 mins ago

LONDON – Pringle of Scotland has scored an autumn trifecta, revealing its first collaboration with H&M, taking part in Frieze Art Fair’s first runway show with Symonds Pearmain and rolling out Volume 1 of Pringle Reissued, a new concept capsule collection of unisex designs based on the brand’s Eighties archives.
Pringle, like so many London brands and designers, eschewed a traditional catwalk show this season in favor of projects highlighting its assets and heritage. Last month, it debuted Pringle Reissued Volume 1 at Dover Street Market in London, and has since rolled out the collection to its own stores, including a new unit on Edinburgh’s George Street, and online.
Pringle Reissued, a direct-to-consumer proposition, will land at Dover Street Market Ginza on Oct. 19.
Women’s design director Fran Stringer said Reissued was inspired by how football fans — and her older brothers and their friends — dressed in the Eighties, with their eye-popping bright argyle sweaters. For years, Pringle’s appeal cut across age groups and social classes.
It was worn by golfing grandparents, stylish teenagers, football fans — and football hooligans, too.
“The Eighties was a huge moment for street style and youth culture in England, and everyone was proud of their individuality and of making

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.