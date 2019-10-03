Pringle of Scotland Is Having a Moment, Despite the Warm Weather

LONDON – Pringle of Scotland has scored an autumn trifecta, revealing its first collaboration with H&M, taking part in Frieze Art Fair’s first runway show with Symonds Pearmain and rolling out Volume 1 of Pringle Reissued, a new concept capsule collection of unisex designs based on the brand’s Eighties archives.

Pringle, like so many London brands and designers, eschewed a traditional catwalk show this season in favor of projects highlighting its assets and heritage. Last month, it debuted Pringle Reissued Volume 1 at Dover Street Market in London, and has since rolled out the collection to its own stores, including a new unit on Edinburgh’s George Street, and online.

Pringle Reissued, a direct-to-consumer proposition, will land at Dover Street Market Ginza on Oct. 19.

Women’s design director Fran Stringer said Reissued was inspired by how football fans — and her older brothers and their friends — dressed in the Eighties, with their eye-popping bright argyle sweaters. For years, Pringle’s appeal cut across age groups and social classes.

It was worn by golfing grandparents, stylish teenagers, football fans — and football hooligans, too.

“The Eighties was a huge moment for street style and youth culture in England, and everyone was proud of their individuality and of making

